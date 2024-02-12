Sign up
Photo 2324
Where they get their water...
Your delight in the photo of our GC Water Dragon was wonderful to read. :) Yesterday's dragon would have found water in rain ponds such as this. They survive and thrive in headlands, parks and gardens throughout the GC. A delight to see.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
3
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful image evocative of vacation on a beach
February 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Looks like paradise!
February 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Quite an amazing photo, the shadows in the water from glance
Looks like a dinosaur eye - just opened?
February 10th, 2024
