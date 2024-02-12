Previous
Where they get their water... by robz
Photo 2324

Where they get their water...

Your delight in the photo of our GC Water Dragon was wonderful to read. :) Yesterday's dragon would have found water in rain ponds such as this. They survive and thrive in headlands, parks and gardens throughout the GC. A delight to see.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
A beautiful image evocative of vacation on a beach
February 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Looks like paradise!
February 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Quite an amazing photo, the shadows in the water from glance
Looks like a dinosaur eye - just opened?
February 10th, 2024  
