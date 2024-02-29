Sign up
Previous
Photo 2341
What we love...
The vastness of the granite domes, combined with the small treasures in the little miniature gardens amongst the rubble.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
2
1
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
Maggiemae
ace
Love the words you have chosen! Miniature gardens everywhere!
February 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely! And what grows there is amazing.
February 27th, 2024
