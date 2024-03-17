Previous
A bit tired of bright blues... by robz
so this is a bit of a muted edit. :)
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Walks @
Nice and delicate blue in the water, lovely
March 15th, 2024  
Corinne C
Wonderful statue!
March 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Could swap you some grey for some blue 😉 super image!
March 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Nice muted tones of the water.
March 15th, 2024  
Beverley
Stunning sculpture
March 15th, 2024  
