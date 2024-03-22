The parrot's favourite tree...

Previous
It's a type of pear tree that is usually used for root stock for grafting. These were never grafted and survived to become food for the local wildlife..
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Linda Godwin
this image is really interesting, giving a very different look
March 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This reminds me of Japanese floral art.
March 20th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how interesting - I bet the wildlife love it
March 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Fabulous
March 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
What lovely, lovely berries and blooms.
March 20th, 2024  
