Previous
Photo 2363
The parrot's favourite tree...
It's a type of pear tree that is usually used for root stock for grafting. These were never grafted and survived to become food for the local wildlife..
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
5
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3416
photos
121
followers
95
following
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
this image is really interesting, giving a very different look
March 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This reminds me of Japanese floral art.
March 20th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how interesting - I bet the wildlife love it
March 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Fabulous
March 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
What lovely, lovely berries and blooms.
March 20th, 2024
