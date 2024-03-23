The Good Guy and the Bad Guy..

Previous
We always knew that the blue species of the genus Tradescantia (Wandering Jew plants) was a native plant. But then we found two blue ones!! And one is very tall and invasive and not a native, and the flowers are very similar....
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lesley
They really are very similar. They are also very pretty.
March 21st, 2024  
Kate
Both are pretty flowers
March 21st, 2024  
Shutterbug
Oh my. If you don’t see them together you can hardly tell. Both are a beautiful blue.
March 21st, 2024  
Mags
Great comparison captures! Lovely blue color.
March 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely
I have only ever seen these in a flower pot. Pretty little flower.
March 21st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍😊
March 21st, 2024  
