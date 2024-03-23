Sign up
Photo 2364
The Good Guy and the Bad Guy..
We always knew that the blue species of the genus Tradescantia (Wandering Jew plants) was a native plant. But then we found two blue ones!! And one is very tall and invasive and not a native, and the flowers are very similar....
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lesley
ace
They really are very similar. They are also very pretty.
March 21st, 2024
Kate
ace
Both are pretty flowers
March 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Oh my. If you don’t see them together you can hardly tell. Both are a beautiful blue.
March 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Great comparison captures! Lovely blue color.
March 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I have only ever seen these in a flower pot. Pretty little flower.
March 21st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic👍😊
March 21st, 2024
