Previous
I know you're just right there but I don't care... by robz
Photo 2368

I know you're just right there but I don't care...

My camera is really not made for bird photos - but this was such a wonderful experience. He was only about 5m away and had just devoured his fish as I watched.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great capture
March 25th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch. He is impressive looking.
March 25th, 2024  
KV ace
Gorgeous! I had one fly over me yesterday afternoon… such majestic birds.
March 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise