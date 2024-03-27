Sign up
Previous
Photo 2368
I know you're just right there but I don't care...
My camera is really not made for bird photos - but this was such a wonderful experience. He was only about 5m away and had just devoured his fish as I watched.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
3
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3421
photos
121
followers
96
following
648% complete
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
March 25th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great catch. He is impressive looking.
March 25th, 2024
KV
ace
Gorgeous! I had one fly over me yesterday afternoon… such majestic birds.
March 25th, 2024
