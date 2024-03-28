Sign up
Photo 2369
No surf here...
Hervey Bay is protected by Fraser Island and has no surf. It makes for very safe swimming...
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
4
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3422
photos
122
followers
96
following
649% complete
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
March 26th, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
Nice shot of the pier. The sky is beautiful.
March 26th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow yes, very flat!
March 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice calm waters.
March 26th, 2024
