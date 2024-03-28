Previous
No surf here... by robz
No surf here...

Hervey Bay is protected by Fraser Island and has no surf. It makes for very safe swimming...
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
March 26th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
Nice shot of the pier. The sky is beautiful.
March 26th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow yes, very flat!
March 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice calm waters.
March 26th, 2024  
