LHG-1320-Arabia Mountain with diamorphia

Windy and cold but thankful to have a day without rain to walk up Arabia mountain checking on the diamorphia.It is present but not yet blooming middle or later part of this month will be better.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
