Previous
Next
Photo 1213
LHG-13257-Eye of the mountain
One of the pools holding water in the granite as we approached the lake at Arabia Mountain.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Kate
ace
Perfect title. Is this the Arabia Mountain in Dekalb County, Georgia?
March 3rd, 2020
KV
ace
Love the color and texture... great title too... it does look like an eye.
March 3rd, 2020
