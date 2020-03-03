Previous
LHG-13257-Eye of the mountain by rontu
LHG-13257-Eye of the mountain

One of the pools holding water in the granite as we approached the lake at Arabia Mountain.
3rd March 2020

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Kate ace
Perfect title. Is this the Arabia Mountain in Dekalb County, Georgia?
March 3rd, 2020  
KV ace
Love the color and texture... great title too... it does look like an eye.
March 3rd, 2020  
