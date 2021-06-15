Sign up
Photo 1578
LHG-3552- Osprey coming up with fish
I caught this osprey hunting and from splashdown to clearing the water with his catch. This is number 9 in the sequence.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1578
photos
83
followers
71
following
432% complete
View this month »
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
12th June 2021 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
osprey
