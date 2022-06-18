Previous
LHG_0866-Osprey overhead by rontu
LHG_0866-Osprey overhead

Had a surprise flyover. He dipped low as if hunting stopped in a tree and left. At least it happens when I was paying attention.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Superb!
June 19th, 2022  
