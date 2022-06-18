Sign up
Photo 1852
LHG_0866-Osprey overhead
Had a surprise flyover. He dipped low as if hunting stopped in a tree and left. At least it happens when I was paying attention.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Linda Godwin
@rontu
osprey
gloria jones
ace
Superb!
June 19th, 2022
