Previous
Next
LHG_4371 Golden Silk Orb Weaver by rontu
Photo 1888

LHG_4371 Golden Silk Orb Weaver

Found a little differnt spider near our pond,a Golden Silk Orb Weaver or Banana spider. Notice their silk is golden.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
517% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise