LHG_6459Clearwing Moth in Lantanas by rontu
LHG_6459Clearwing Moth in Lantanas

Happy to see a clearwing moth playing around in the lantanas when the sun finally shone for a bit.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
Beautiful... I had one of these visitors last month and just got around to posting a photo today... we are on the same page!
September 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great find and capture.
September 12th, 2022  
Paul Alfsson
Super shot, look at that tongue!
September 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
September 12th, 2022  
