Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1959
LHG_8390_Bufflehead take off
I felt fortunate to be watching when the first year Bufflehead flew in briefly. He dove arounda short time and at least I caught his take off.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1959
photos
93
followers
65
following
536% complete
View this month »
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd November 2022 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bufflehead
Ingrid
ace
Looks like he is running on the water!
November 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close