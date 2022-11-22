Previous
LHG_8390_Bufflehead take off by rontu
LHG_8390_Bufflehead take off

I felt fortunate to be watching when the first year Bufflehead flew in briefly. He dove arounda short time and at least I caught his take off.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Ingrid ace
Looks like he is running on the water!
November 22nd, 2022  
