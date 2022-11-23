Previous
LHG_8403_Kingfisher stops by by rontu
LHG_8403_Kingfisher stops by

I heard his rattle and then he stayed on the old sag long enough to get a few clicks.
23rd November 2022

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful shot of the Kingfisher!
November 23rd, 2022  
