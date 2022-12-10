Sign up
Photo 1961
LHG_8470_Kingfisher pauses
I am trying to get back on track! The kingfisher was here in the early morning fog to my delight.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
2
2
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
10th December 2022 9:30am
Tags
kingfisher
Diana
ace
Oh how gorgeous, such a wonderful capture!
December 10th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
December 10th, 2022
