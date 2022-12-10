Previous
LHG_8470_Kingfisher pauses by rontu
Photo 1961

LHG_8470_Kingfisher pauses

I am trying to get back on track! The kingfisher was here in the early morning fog to my delight.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Linda Godwin

Diana ace
Oh how gorgeous, such a wonderful capture!
December 10th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
December 10th, 2022  
