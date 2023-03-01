Sign up
Photo 2032
LHG_7001Pileated woodpecker
It was foggy this morning and this guy fly almost in front of me.Then i sneaked around were I heard him working on a downed tree. I was excited to get so close to the Pileated woodpecker.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2032
photos
93
followers
65
following
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st March 2023 8:39am
Tags
pileatedwoodpecker
Milanie
ace
What a nice clear shot of him - like when you can catch their feet
March 1st, 2023
