Previous
Next
LHG_7001Pileated woodpecker by rontu
Photo 2032

LHG_7001Pileated woodpecker

It was foggy this morning and this guy fly almost in front of me.Then i sneaked around were I heard him working on a downed tree. I was excited to get so close to the Pileated woodpecker.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a nice clear shot of him - like when you can catch their feet
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise