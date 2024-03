LHG_8619 Mahonia berries-blue

In spring, Mahonia is topped with sprays of small bright yellow fragrant flowers in a long-blooming display that attracts bees and other pollinators to the garden. Following the bloom are clusters of dusky blue, round to oblong berries, the "grapes" that give it its common name, Holly Barberry. The Mahonia berries are the bluest thing I have in my yard this week. rainbow2024