LHG_8626 The flower that ate the Pines by rontu
LHG_8626 The flower that ate the Pines

The invasive and hard-to-control wisteria vine is seen climbing the pine trees in the Southern backroads. This week, our area is covered in beautiful purple blooms. rainbow2024
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
Pretty with the variegated colors
March 25th, 2024  
Olwynne
Beautiful. I love everything about these flowers, the colour, the shape of the "drops", how prolific they flower. I accept they are hard to control but why would you want to?
March 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture, love the colour and light.
March 25th, 2024  
