Photo 2360
LHG_8626 The flower that ate the Pines
The invasive and hard-to-control wisteria vine is seen climbing the pine trees in the Southern backroads. This week, our area is covered in beautiful purple blooms. rainbow2024
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
3
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2360
photos
103
followers
71
following
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
6
3
2
365
25th March 2024 2:40pm
rainbow2024
Corinne C
ace
Pretty with the variegated colors
March 25th, 2024
Olwynne
Beautiful. I love everything about these flowers, the colour, the shape of the "drops", how prolific they flower. I accept they are hard to control but why would you want to?
March 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture, love the colour and light.
March 25th, 2024
