Photo 2361
LHG_8630 purple or violet azalea
The spring butterflies land on this azalea first, they like it. I have seen a yellow eastern swallowtail and a Black female on this bush. rainbow2024
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
rainbow2024
