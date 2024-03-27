Previous
LHG_8633 Pink wild azalea bloom by rontu
Photo 2362

LHG_8633 Pink wild azalea bloom

We have 2 of these pink native azaleas also in our yard. Native azaleas lose their leaves (deciduous); non-native azaleas are evergreen. Native azalea flowers often smell fantastic; almost all non-native azaleas have no smell. rainbow2024
27th March 2024

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mallory ace
I love the pinks! They are so pretty.
March 27th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful close-up and colors
March 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
How gorgeous this is, such beautiful and dainty blooms.
March 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 27th, 2024  
