Previous
Photo 2362
LHG_8633 Pink wild azalea bloom
We have 2 of these pink native azaleas also in our yard. Native azaleas lose their leaves (deciduous); non-native azaleas are evergreen. Native azalea flowers often smell fantastic; almost all non-native azaleas have no smell. rainbow2024
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
4
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2362
photos
103
followers
71
following
647% complete
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
27th March 2024 9:19am
Tags
rainbow2024
Mallory
ace
I love the pinks! They are so pretty.
March 27th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful close-up and colors
March 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this is, such beautiful and dainty blooms.
March 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 27th, 2024
