Christmas On The Way by rosiekerr
Photo 1781

Christmas On The Way

A Merry Christmas, to all who celebrate. Santa is on the move already, according to the weather guys who track him. :)

Made in my kitchen with PS, like so many of my offerings during these busy, short, days.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Rosie Kerr

Elizabeth ace
Fanciful and such a festive image! Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2019  
Junan Heath ace
Merry Christmas! Fav
December 25th, 2019  
