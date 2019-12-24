Sign up
Photo 1781
Christmas On The Way
A Merry Christmas, to all who celebrate. Santa is on the move already, according to the weather guys who track him. :)
Made in my kitchen with PS, like so many of my offerings during these busy, short, days.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
2
2
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1949
photos
271
followers
66
following
487% complete
View this month »
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
Tags
christmas
,
moon
,
photoshop
,
holiday
,
santa
,
composite
,
made in my kitchen
Elizabeth
ace
Fanciful and such a festive image! Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2019
Junan Heath
ace
Merry Christmas! Fav
December 25th, 2019
