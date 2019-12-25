Sign up
Photo 1782
Sideways
Whew! Still cleaning up, but I hope everyone had a happy holiday (if you celebrate). Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all my dear 365 friends.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1950
photos
271
followers
66
following
488% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
25th December 2019 10:46pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
christmas
,
holiday
,
ornament
,
bw
,
black & white
,
low key
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you too. Please keep those fun tutorials coming ;-)
December 26th, 2019
