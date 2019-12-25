Previous
Next
Sideways by rosiekerr
Photo 1782

Sideways

Whew! Still cleaning up, but I hope everyone had a happy holiday (if you celebrate). Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all my dear 365 friends.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
488% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana Ludwigs ace
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you too. Please keep those fun tutorials coming ;-)
December 26th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise