Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1806
Shining
Here are some lighted trees, shining in the dark and in the rain, along the waterfront in Washington, D.C.
I really enjoyed how they reflected on the glass, which covers the stairs in front.
Flash of Red, day 10.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
1974
photos
277
followers
65
following
494% complete
View this month »
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
10th February 2020 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
urban
,
symmetry
,
bw
,
black & white
,
washington d.c.
,
for2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is amazing. The reflections are stunning.
February 11th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Stunning capture of the lights!
February 11th, 2020
Kristin
Looks great on black. Well captured!
February 11th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Must view on black...thrilling
February 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close