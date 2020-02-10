Previous
Shining by rosiekerr
Shining

Here are some lighted trees, shining in the dark and in the rain, along the waterfront in Washington, D.C.

I really enjoyed how they reflected on the glass, which covers the stairs in front.

Flash of Red, day 10.
Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
Lou Ann ace
This is amazing. The reflections are stunning.
February 11th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Stunning capture of the lights!
February 11th, 2020  
Kristin
Looks great on black. Well captured!
February 11th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Must view on black...thrilling
February 11th, 2020  
