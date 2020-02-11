Previous
Next
Departing Train by rosiekerr
Photo 1807

Departing Train

Here are some commuters, standing on the platform of L'Enfant metro station, watching a metro train depart.

DC Metro has some really great spaces.

Flash of Red, 2020, day 11.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Rosie Kerr

ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like the curves and the patterns in the domed ceiling. Great lines with the tracks.
February 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise