Photo 1807
Departing Train
Here are some commuters, standing on the platform of L'Enfant metro station, watching a metro train depart.
DC Metro has some really great spaces.
Flash of Red, 2020, day 11.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
11th February 2020 1:29pm
Tags
street
,
urban
,
bw
,
metro
,
transportation
,
black & white
,
washington d.c.
,
for2020
Kathy
ace
I like the curves and the patterns in the domed ceiling. Great lines with the tracks.
February 12th, 2020
