Charlevoix, Michigan, has a number of houses designed by a fellow named Earl Young, who is famous (?) for designing "mushroom houses." Apparently, he built about 31 of these things.Here is a remodeled one available for rent (actually, people were unloading as I snapped). This one, called "The Thatch," was remodeled in 2013 to update it, but the walls are original. Something new for me, architecturally speaking.We had a lovely day of golf, too!Thanks for taking time to stop by... much appreciated.