Photo 1856
Stay On The Path
Spotted on a Beaver Island nature walk with
@taffy
during a visit (since we were in the northern Michigan neighborhood)... it was much more fun than this view might suggest. :)
Thanks so much for visiting.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2019: Finished year 6 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
2024
photos
254
followers
63
following
508% complete
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
6th September 2020 3:47pm
Tags
blur
,
michigan
,
pathway
,
bw
,
black & white
,
beaver island
Taffy
ace
ICM is perfect!
September 7th, 2020
