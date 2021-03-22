Sign up
Arizona Mountains
Working my way through the library of photos. Here is a pano of the mountains near the Biosphere 2, Oracle, Arizona.
Back at work now, so this is a delightful memory. :)
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Rosie Kerr
ace
@rosiekerr
10/1/2020: Finished year 7 (!), with continuing gratitude towards this amazing community. Based in St. Louis, MO. Regular worker-bee and self-taught photography dilettante....
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th March 2021 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
mountains
,
pano
,
arizona
