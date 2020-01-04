Flying high

This one was taken yesterday when we had a lovely blue sky but sadly it has clouded over today. The gulls seem to fly around our neighbour's garden at certain times of the day. I don't know why. Maybe they put food out nut I doubt it.



I have had a nice morning talking to one of Steve's oldest friends who came up with his son from Eastbourne. It's always nice to catch up with them.



Thank you for getting yesterday's Mandarin Duck on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.