Previous
Next
Flying high by rosiekind
Photo 2972

Flying high

This one was taken yesterday when we had a lovely blue sky but sadly it has clouded over today. The gulls seem to fly around our neighbour's garden at certain times of the day. I don't know why. Maybe they put food out nut I doubt it.

I have had a nice morning talking to one of Steve's oldest friends who came up with his son from Eastbourne. It's always nice to catch up with them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's Mandarin Duck on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
814% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise