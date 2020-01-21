Previous
Just look at those eyes by rosiekind
Just look at those eyes

I had a nice surprise today as one of my friends that was supposed to be meeting me let me down but hey ho, my very good friend Sarah @pixiemac stepped into the breech and we took Zac for 2 lovely long walks. It was so lovely to see them both and how could I not post this photo of Zac, looking at me with those gorgeous eyes of him. When they say in parliament "the ays have it", I think they mean "the eyes have it". Certainly Zacs eyes could get him anything. He is such a lovely dog and so very good. Sarah has taught him well as he is very obedient and follows all her commands. Even when cyclists are coming towards us on the path, she tells him to wait and he lets them past before running off again. If only all dogs were like him!

Thanks to everyone for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting all 3 of yesterday's robin photos on PP. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Hope D Jennings ace
What a beautiful dog! You should edit in black and white to enter it in the pets contest!
January 21st, 2020  
