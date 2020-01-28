Long tailed tit on my walk this morning

I explored a part of the cycle track that I've never walked before. I walked along towards Bedford and the track was very muddy so I wished that I had put my boots on! Anyway, after meeting some people coming the other way, I asked them whether it was worth my while continuing and if there was anything worth seeing. They said that there was a lake not far off but I walked and walked and didn't get there so I decided to turn round and walk back home. It's a good job I did because by this time, it was getting near lunch time and I think Steve would have been worried if I had been much longer.



Anyway, it wasn't a complete waste of time because I saw this lovely long tailed tit who was flitting about in the trees along with his small flock. Luckily he stayed still long enough for me to get a few shots of him.



