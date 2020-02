Lunchtime

The long tailed tits came for their lunch in the rain. It hasn't stopped since I got up this morning and quite frankly, I'm sick to death of it. However, I am thankful that my house has not been flooded and the only thing that affects me is not being able to go out for a walk.



These little birds soon left after they had tucked into the suet balls.



Thanks for getting yesterday's wren and robin on PP. It is always much appreciated.