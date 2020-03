Bobbie looking rather wet

Yes it's raining again! I went to St Neots with Steve this morning as he needed to go to the bank and then we went for a coffee. We didn't spend much time on the market (even though it wasn't raining then) because it was so cold.



The poor birds look like they are having a rough time with all this rain and if you look closely you will see water droplets on Bobbie's back.



