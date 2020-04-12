Orange tipped butterfly

In the bluebells in our garden. There's quite a lot of butterflies around now that the weather is nice. Happy Easter to everyone although it doesn't feel like Easter really keeping ourselves to ourselves.



I saw a pair of wrens in the back garden while I was out feeding Robbie so I came in for my camera but of course they disappeared and I haven't seen them since. I will try again though because they are such lovely little birds and they are obviously a pair. We have wrens nesting in the very small box on the garage at the back of our house so I shall keep my eyes peeled.



Thank you for getting yesterday's female blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated.