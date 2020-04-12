Previous
Next
Orange tipped butterfly by rosiekind
Photo 3071

Orange tipped butterfly

In the bluebells in our garden. There's quite a lot of butterflies around now that the weather is nice. Happy Easter to everyone although it doesn't feel like Easter really keeping ourselves to ourselves.

I saw a pair of wrens in the back garden while I was out feeding Robbie so I came in for my camera but of course they disappeared and I haven't seen them since. I will try again though because they are such lovely little birds and they are obviously a pair. We have wrens nesting in the very small box on the garage at the back of our house so I shall keep my eyes peeled.

Thank you for getting yesterday's female blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
That's lovely....our bluebells are a long way behind yours!
We've seen quite a number of butterflies but now a chill again so a pause for the plants I guess.
April 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise