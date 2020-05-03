Previous
Clematis by rosiekind
Clematis

I saw these lovely flowers on the fence of a friend's garden and they really caught my eye. I am still trying to sort out things with the new laptop and now I've lost my glasses! Grrrrrrrrr

Anyway, I had better get on with dinner but in the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sorry Rossie - I just had to smile - things don't always run smoothly do they - I am also having a bit of bother in this lockdown ! Lovely clematis and capture
May 3rd, 2020  
Santina
beautiful shot, do not be angry, as we say in Italy right now "ANDRA' TUTTO BENE" ....translation= everything will be fine
May 3rd, 2020  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav!! 😀
May 3rd, 2020  
