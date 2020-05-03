Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3092
Clematis
I saw these lovely flowers on the fence of a friend's garden and they really caught my eye. I am still trying to sort out things with the new laptop and now I've lost my glasses! Grrrrrrrrr
Anyway, I had better get on with dinner but in the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
3
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7823
photos
237
followers
53
following
847% complete
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3087
2557
3088
2558
3089
3090
3091
3092
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd May 2020 4:30pm
flowers
,
village
,
clematis
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sorry Rossie - I just had to smile - things don't always run smoothly do they - I am also having a bit of bother in this lockdown ! Lovely clematis and capture
May 3rd, 2020
Santina
beautiful shot, do not be angry, as we say in Italy right now "ANDRA' TUTTO BENE" ....translation= everything will be fine
May 3rd, 2020
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav!! 😀
May 3rd, 2020
