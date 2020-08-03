Previous
Next
Young swallow by rosiekind
Photo 3184

Young swallow

When I walked along Wood Lane this morning I saw 3 young swallows sitting on the telegraph wires but when I came back, there were 5 of them. I think the birds have had a good breeding year.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
872% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

tony gig
Beautiful shot of nature...fav
August 3rd, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
That’s absolutely stunning Rosie.
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise