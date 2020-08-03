Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3184
Young swallow
When I walked along Wood Lane this morning I saw 3 young swallows sitting on the telegraph wires but when I came back, there were 5 of them. I think the birds have had a good breeding year.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
2
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
fledgling
,
swallow
,
wood-lane
,
telegraph-wire
tony gig
Beautiful shot of nature...fav
August 3rd, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s absolutely stunning Rosie.
August 3rd, 2020
