Yellowhammer by rosiekind
Photo 3216

Yellowhammer

I had a walk along Wood Lane this morning where I saw this lovely yellowhammer. The wind made my eyes run but it was nice to get out after the rain we had yesterday.

Thanks for getting both photos of Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Rosie Kind

