Photo 3216
Yellowhammer
I had a walk along Wood Lane this morning where I saw this lovely yellowhammer. The wind made my eyes run but it was nice to get out after the rain we had yesterday.
Thanks for getting both photos of Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th September 2020 9:44am
Tags
bird
,
yellowhammer
,
wood-lane
