I'm off

I went for a walk along Wood Lane yesterday because the sun was shining and it was a nice day apart from the cold. I saw a small flock of fieldfares and just managed to get a shot of this one as he flew off. They didn't hang about but I don't blame them. It was too cold to hang about waiting for me to get my settings right. LOL



