In full song

I saw this lovely robin further down the road. Don't tell Robbie - he might get jealous! However, Robbie came and ate 3 suet pellets from my hand this morning. He took a couple over to Rosina who was waiting in the lilac tree. I have seen some real courtship behaviour lately and it has made me smile through these awful days. What would we do without the birds!!!



Thank you for getting yesterday's jay on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.