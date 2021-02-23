Previous
He got so close by rosiekind
He got so close

This little robin got so close to me and he was posing so nicely that I just had to take some photos of him. Such a dear little bird. It was very exciting when I went out because I saw one of the robin's in my garden with a beakful of nesting material and he took it into the ivy growing on the side of the house. Underneath the ivy is an open nest box especially for robins so I think it is going to be well used.

Thank you for getting yesterday's chaffinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
23rd February 2021

Rosie Kind

