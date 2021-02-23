He got so close

This little robin got so close to me and he was posing so nicely that I just had to take some photos of him. Such a dear little bird. It was very exciting when I went out because I saw one of the robin's in my garden with a beakful of nesting material and he took it into the ivy growing on the side of the house. Underneath the ivy is an open nest box especially for robins so I think it is going to be well used.



Thank you for getting yesterday's chaffinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.