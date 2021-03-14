Previous
I was surprised to see Donald by rosiekind
I was surprised to see Donald

It was lovely to see that Daisy is not alone so seeing Donald in the garden this morning was very reassuring.

Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

