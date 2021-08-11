Young reed warbler

Well I think that's what it is but do correct me if I'm wrong. I went for a walk around Priory Country Park this morning with my very good friend Sarah. I haven't been there for such a long time due to the fact that I have felt unsafe walking with my camera. However, today all the people we met around the lake were nice ordinary people enjoying the walk like we were and there wasn't any threat from unsavoury characters at all thank goodness.



