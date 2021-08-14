Previous
Dahlia by rosiekind
Photo 3560

Dahlia

This is one of two dahlias in my garden . I think next year I will get a lot more and fill the rockery with colour. They come up each year and show their beautiful colours. Well worth the money.

Thank you for all year kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Rosie Kind

