Photo 3560
Dahlia
This is one of two dahlias in my garden . I think next year I will get a lot more and fill the rockery with colour. They come up each year and show their beautiful colours. Well worth the money.
Thank you for all year kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8896
photos
219
followers
66
following
975% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th August 2021 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
