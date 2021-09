Just landed

This little great tit had just landed on the twig when I took this. I haven't seen anything much of note today so this is one taken through the kitchen window. I am pleased to say that today's weather has been much better and the sun has even shone. I thought it had got lost but no it has remembered that we are here waiting for it to appear.



Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.