On her own today

The collared dove was on her own today so I don't know where her mate was. She was perched on top of the washing line waiting to see what I was going to do I think. However, when she turned her head I pointed my camera through the kitchen window and got her when she turned back.



Thank you for getting the naughty squirrels on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.