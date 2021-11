Sitting on the fence again

Squizzer had just had a tuck in from the nut box and when he saw me pointing the camera at him, he decided to get up onto the fence and tried to look so innocent as usual. He is a little rascal but I love him.



Sorry it's just a photo out of the kitchen window but I have sciatica and walking is not an option at the moment. I'm fed up with it all and wish I could get out for a walk as it is a bit warmer today.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.