Previous
Next
Starling today by rosiekind
Photo 3749

Starling today

Well we survived the storm yesterday although we did lose a small branch off one of our trees. The wind was very frightening but it’s much quieter today with wind warnings for tomorrow.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise