Photo 3749
Starling today
Well we survived the storm yesterday although we did lose a small branch off one of our trees. The wind was very frightening but it’s much quieter today with wind warnings for tomorrow.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
bird
garden
feeder
starling
