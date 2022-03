One of my orchids

It’s cold and wet so I haven’t ventured out. Instead I decided to photograph one of my orchids. I have 7 in the bay window in my kitchen. I stand at the sink and they provide a lovely distraction. All I have done this morning is made some shepherds pies to put in the freezer and relaid the fire in the lounge ready for this evening.



I can’t believe that we are into another month. Where does the time go?



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.