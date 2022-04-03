Previous
Next
Classic car show by rosiekind
Photo 3792

Classic car show

Today, for the first time since Covid, we have been to the Classic Car show held in Colmworth where we met lots of people that we haven't seen for a long time. I must admit I am not really into classic cars so much but I do like the bacon rolls that they serve!

Just before we were leaving, I spotted 2 red kites, one of which came down to get his breakfast in a nearby field. Unfortunately, I only had a small lens on my camera to photograph the cars and I had put my camera away. However, I did manage to get a few shots of them in the sky and I will post one in my other album.

In the meantime, thank you for getting yesterday's birdbath on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1038% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise