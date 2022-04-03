Classic car show

Today, for the first time since Covid, we have been to the Classic Car show held in Colmworth where we met lots of people that we haven't seen for a long time. I must admit I am not really into classic cars so much but I do like the bacon rolls that they serve!



Just before we were leaving, I spotted 2 red kites, one of which came down to get his breakfast in a nearby field. Unfortunately, I only had a small lens on my camera to photograph the cars and I had put my camera away. However, I did manage to get a few shots of them in the sky and I will post one in my other album.



In the meantime, thank you for getting yesterday's birdbath on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.