Gathering food for the young by rosiekind
Gathering food for the young

I saw this lovely song thrush when I went for a walk down to the lock this morning. I don't often walk down there now but I thought it would be more sheltered from the wind. As I walked back, it started to rain so I was glad to get inside.

Anyway, after taking a few photos of the thrush she flew off to her nest so I suspect her beak was full of grubs for her little ones. At the moment we have a thrush visiting the garden in the mornings when I put out sultanas and suet pellets in front of the conservatory window where we eat breakfast. I suspect she also has a nest nearby which is why she is coming to eat at the moment.

Thank you for getting my lovely wren and the azaleas on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

