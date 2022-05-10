Gathering food for the young

I saw this lovely song thrush when I went for a walk down to the lock this morning. I don't often walk down there now but I thought it would be more sheltered from the wind. As I walked back, it started to rain so I was glad to get inside.



Anyway, after taking a few photos of the thrush she flew off to her nest so I suspect her beak was full of grubs for her little ones. At the moment we have a thrush visiting the garden in the mornings when I put out sultanas and suet pellets in front of the conservatory window where we eat breakfast. I suspect she also has a nest nearby which is why she is coming to eat at the moment.



